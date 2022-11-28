His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, chaired a meeting with members of the Supreme Committee, which was formed in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the UAE Council. Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, where His Highness was briefed by members of the Supreme Committee on the latest developments in the work of the Committee within its seven tracks, in a way that ensures the consolidation of social, family and demographic stability, raising the quality of life of citizens, enhancing their well-being, and providing development opportunities for youth.

His Highness said during the meeting: “We directed the work teams of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to work on 50 projects and initiatives concerned with retirees and community cohesion, social services, housing and quality of life, and the innovative endowment system, which translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aimed at accelerating The pace of development in Dubai is in accordance with a comprehensive methodology.” His Highness added: “Our goal is to improve the lives of citizens, and for us it is a top priority.”

And His Highness continued, “We also directed the investment of resources and capabilities to provide the best standard of living for citizens based on our belief that investing in people is the most beneficial and beneficial, and that the citizen is the most precious wealth and is the focus of development and its maker.”

His Highness indicated that the priority of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs is to provide all means of support for citizens to enhance family stability, which is in line with the integrated system of social welfare in Dubai.

His Highness called on government and private agencies to give the social sector great importance, and to participate in initiatives that flow in this direction, to contribute to the comprehensive development process and to enhance social welfare.

The meeting was attended by members of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs: Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Commissioner-General of the Citizens Services Track, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Commissioner-General of the Track of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, Mattar Al-Tayer, Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai and Commissioner General for the Security and Justice Track, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority, and Abdullah Ali bin Zayed, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Al-Falasi, and Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minor Funds Management Foundation in Dubai.

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs seeks to provide all means of support for citizens of all categories and age groups, through a specific action strategy based on a set of axes concerned with everything related to citizens and ensuring the achievement of the goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this file as follows: The committee follows up the file of social services with the concerned authorities, ensuring the provision of advanced and integrated services to citizens, in addition to launching and approving a comprehensive set of initiatives.

