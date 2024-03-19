His Highness said Sheikh Hamdan son Mohammed son rightly guided the muffled, Guardian Covenant Dubai president the Council Executive via the “X” platform: In Dubai, the value of public spending for the charitable work sector last year amounted to 4 billion dirhams… 53.9 thousand charitable initiatives and projects were launched inside and outside the country… and the 2,382 mosques and prayer halls received more than 200 million visitors… In Dubai, we help the needy and extend a helping hand, and doing good becomes a way of life.. Dubai is the city of goodness and its people are good people..