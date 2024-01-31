• Maktoum bin Mohammed… 16 years of wisdom, dedication and hard work

Today marks the 16th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assuming the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai. On February 1, 2008, the name of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was closely linked to the trend towards creating the future, and following in the footsteps of his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in making Dubai the first city in the world according to various standards. Competitive indicators.

The career of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is full of giving, success and achievements, as His Highness leads the future of the Emirate of Dubai, and the process of developing government work for the Emirate. His Highness also adopts a comprehensive vision in development, the most prominent of which focuses on building and activating the capabilities of youth, to participate effectively in the process of development. Development.

His upbringing and education

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was born on the fourteenth of November 1982. He is the second son of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. His Highness received his studies. Primary and secondary school at Rashid Private School in Dubai, then he went to Britain to complete his studies, and graduated in 2001 from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, one of the most prestigious military colleges in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a number of specialized economic training courses at the London School of Economics and the Dubai School of Government.

“Mohammed bin Rashid School”

Despite his advanced studies, His Highness emphasized that the most important and influential school in his life is the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as he says about that: “I graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid School, and I learned and am still learning from him every day, and I am also keen to I am informed by the opinions and directives of His Highness in many strategic matters, as he is a role model for me and for all the people of the country in facing challenges and being determined to achieve the goal.”

Unique leader

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has established a high reputation as a leader who combines unique leadership abilities with the characteristics of humility, simplicity and generosity, which has earned him a distinguished position in the hearts of citizens and residents alike.

In this field, His Highness followed the same approach taken by his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was always keen to meet with citizens without any barriers or restrictions, and work to follow up on their affairs and issues, and share their joys and sorrows. . It often happens that people see His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum driving his car himself or eating in one of the city’s restaurants, and they come forward to greet him and greet him.

Driving skills

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum learned leadership and government management skills on the ground from his father’s appointee, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was always keen to be present in his father’s council and accompany him. During his various tours, he gained many qualitative skills and abilities in the arts of leadership.

Presidency of the Executive Council… 18 years of success

On September 8, 2006, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum assigned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the position of Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, where His Highness began to lead and inspire his work team in the Dubai government, to achieve the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership. And make it a tangible reality, and achieve happiness for the citizens and residents of Dubai.

His Highness focused on supervising the development of comprehensive strategic development plans and following up on their implementation to consolidate the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a global center in the fields of finance, business, trade, tourism and services, while His Highness was keen to launch strategies and initiatives that aim to make the Dubai government a global leader in government work.

The list of initiatives included: the Dubai Plan 2021, the Dubai Innovation Strategy, the Dubai Smartest City Initiative in the World, the adoption of the project to develop the strategic plan for the Emirate of Dubai 2030, to serve as the compass that guides the emirate’s march towards the future with confident steps, and the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position among the best. 10 cities in the leading economies in the field of “metaverse”, to improve all the services provided by the entities and departments in the emirate in various aspects of life. His Highness also focused on building national cadres and activating the capabilities of Emirati youth to participate effectively in the development process.

“Dubai Future Accelerators”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Dubai Future Accelerators” initiative, the new initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, which is a unique global initiative within the Dubai Future Agenda, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This year, a package of development projects will be launched to serve the people of Hatta and its visitors, within the framework of the comprehensive development plan for this important region.

Within the framework of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in an effort to provide the best levels of education in accordance with the highest international standards in the emirate, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently approved the “Dubai Schools” expansion project. » In the amount of 530 million dirhams, which includes a new school in the Al Khawaneej area, and the expansion of Dubai schools, Al Barsha branch, adding more than 6,400 school seats, 247 classrooms, and 123 laboratories and specialized rooms to the educational scene in the emirate, towards increasing the total number of school seats in the project « Dubai Schools as a whole to 15,000 seats until 2033.

Horsemanship, poetry and discipline

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has traits that contributed to shaping his personality and crystallized his vision. The military life that he lived during his studies at Sandhurst College made discipline and commitment a habitual behavior for him, as His Highness says about this: “What a person learns in colleges.” The ancient military, such as Sandhurst, revolves around the values ​​of discipline, responsibility and commitment, which are vital values ​​that a person needs in his professional and private life if he has great responsibilities.

The many sports that His Highness practices regularly, most notably equestrianism, have also contributed to enhancing the traits of patience and perseverance that he enjoys, as His Highness grew up in a family that loves equestrianism, and therefore there is a strong spiritual connection that brings him together with this ancient sport, as it has become an essential part of his daily life, and the name has been associated with it. His Highness has been involved in endurance and horse racing since his childhood, and therefore he has caught the spotlight in local and international endurance championships, thanks to his high abilities and skills, and his experience and experience in this ancient heritage sport.

His Highness is famous for composing poetry, especially Nabataean poetry, under the name “Fazza”. The environment in which His Highness grew up contributed to his acquaintance with the true meaning of life, contemplation of the greatness of the Creator, and the natural beauty of the desert, which gave him a feeling of harmony and consistency, which contributed to building his poetic personality from a young age. In addition to being influenced by his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s love for poetry, in addition to his poetry composition, his council was not devoid of poets from inside and outside the Emirates, which gave “Fazza” the opportunity to learn about the experiences of several poets, and to benefit from them in his work. Formulating a style of his own, as his first poetic attempts were encouraged by his father, who listened to his poetry and guided him.

For His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, poetry is a mouthpiece and the title of a personality and a way of life, as he says: “(Fazza) represents my identity and my poetic personality, and perhaps through my poems and poems I can bring joy to people’s hearts and contribute, even if in a small way.” “In alleviating their suffering, by expressing their ambitions and hopes, and highlighting the authentic values ​​and principles of the Emirati people.” His Highness has published several poetry collections, some of which have been composed and sung.

