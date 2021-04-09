Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the success of the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship in organization and participation, and the efforts of the work team that supervised it from the Jujitsu Federation, partner government departments and supporters. His Highness pointed out that organizing a tournament in which 2,000 men and women will participate, from 80 countries around the world, in these exceptional circumstances requires exceptional efforts from everyone, stressing that they were responsible for producing the event in the best way, and the highest quality standards in applying the precautionary measures. His Highness congratulated the champions of the Emirates who won medals and achieved achievements in various categories, stressing that the jujitsu project in the UAE exceeded the limits of sport, to reach a community culture aimed at contributing to building strong generations that participate in the renaissance of the nation and preserve its gains.

His Highness affirmed that the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his sponsorship of this sport and his follow-up of its development, contributed to Abu Dhabi becoming the capital of global jiu-jitsu, organizing the most powerful and most important tournaments in the world, and a strong base for advancement. The game at the local, Asian and global levels.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of thanks and appreciation to all the success partners of the jujitsu project in the United Arab Emirates from the Game Federation, sponsors and supporters, and the soldiers of the first line of defense who were at the heart of the event. His Highness stressed that the large number of participation from different countries of the world is a clear indication of the success of the efforts of the UAE, its precautionary health measures, and its various agencies in dealing with the “Corona” pandemic, thanks to the wisdom of the wise leadership and the awareness and vitality of the various agencies in the country.

His Highness said: The school’s role was and still is very important in the success and development of the jujitsu project in the country, as it is the ideal environment to uncover talents, before adopting and refining them, and there is no doubt that the implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan project for school jiu jitsu, starting from the year 2000. 2008 was the real beginning of the growth of this sport in the country, as it became part of the school curriculum, and experienced trainers were attracted to train male and female students in schools, then the second important step was to enter the game into clubs and adopt it in institutions in the country, which expanded the base of its practitioners, which is What contributed to providing the ideal environment to create heroes.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also praised the role of the family in supporting its children, as well as the role of the Federation of this sport and clubs in providing the best programs for preparing and qualifying players, and organizing the strongest tournaments in support of the project. On the other hand, the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship was concluded yesterday, hosted by the Jujitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City in the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The final day of the tournament was witnessed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Abdullah bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, Arif Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, and Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri is a member of the Board of Directors of the Air Jitsu Federation, Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency, and Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Exploration, Development and Production Department of the Abu Dhabi National Petroleum Company (ADNOC).

As always, Abu Dhabi dazzled everyone with the wonderful organization over the course of four days, and the conclusion was held at the best awards ceremony throughout the year, which is the most important platform for the coronation of jujitsu champions from the capital of the world game Abu Dhabi. Yesterday’s competitions began with the professional category in the brown belt for women and men, which witnessed strong competitions between the international classifiers who showed strong levels of performance, and then the black belt category for women and men was held in different weight classifications, which exceeded all expectations, especially in terms of the size of the competitions and technical skills. Which players hired on the championship rug.

The final results of the professionals that were held over the course of two days within the tournament resulted in Brazil taking the lead after winning 61 colored medals, the UAE came in second place with 24 colored medals, and Russia ranked third with 4 colored medals.