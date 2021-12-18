His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today (Saturday), offered condolences on the death of the late Majid Muhammad Al Futtaim, may God have mercy on him.

Their Highnesses expressed to the son and family of the deceased their sincere condolences and sympathy, asking the Almighty God to bless him with his vast mercy and dwell in his vast gardens, and inspire his relatives patience and good solace.



