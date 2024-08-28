His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and every Emirati woman, on the occasion of “Emirati Women’s Day”.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the Mother of the Emirates, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and every Emirati woman on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on August 28 of each year. She is the maker of generations and a partner in building the nation. She is the mother, sister, wife and daughter.” His Highness added: “Every year, every Emirati woman is well. Every year, you are a source of pride and inspiration for us all. Every year, the Emirates is more beautiful and stronger.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that “women are partners of men, the heart of the family, and the builders of the nation, and that empowering women means empowering society.”

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that women are partners with men, the heart of the family, and the builder of the nation, and that empowering women means empowering society, and that arming them with awareness elevates their thinking, and their thinking elevates the generations they raise.”

His Highness added: “I learned from the school of Mohammed bin Rashid that women are life-makers, leaders, and educators of generations, and society must support them in all their roles, and that women make the family, and the family makes the nation.”

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, stressed that Emirati women are the makers of a more beautiful tomorrow…and that they are the pride and glory of the nation.

Her Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “At every time, she writes a new story of success and loyalty, and with every challenge, she creates opportunities. She is the towering one at all times, and the initiator before everyone else. She is the educator of generations, and the maker of the most beautiful tomorrow. She is the pride and glory of the nation. She is the Emirati woman.”

• She is the mother, sister, wife and daughter…the heart of the family and the educator of generations.