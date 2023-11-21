His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, today offered his condolences to His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, on the death of his mother, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral council in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to shower her with His vast mercy, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and good condolences.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also offered his condolences to His Excellency Saqr Ghobash on the death of his mother, asking God Almighty to make her dwell in His spacious paradise, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.