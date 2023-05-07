His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr of duty, the Emirati firefighter, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem. Al-Ketbi, who was martyred while answering the call of duty and while performing his work with his colleagues from the Dubai Civil Defense teams in extinguishing a fire in Al-Awir area.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through his Twitter account, mourned the martyr of duty, saying: “Civil defense men sacrifice the precious and precious to protect lives, property, and the safety of our country. Dubai will proudly remember Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who was martyred while answering the call of duty.” In a fire accident in Al-Awir area…we ask God to have mercy on him and to inspire his family, relatives and comrades in the civil defense patience.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also mourned through his Twitter account, Sergeant Al-Ketbi, saying: “We offer condolences to the family of Sergeant Omar Al-Ketbi, who was martyred while answering the call of duty .. He will remain. Omar is alive in the memory of Dubai and the hearts of its people. Sincere men remain alive with their great deeds.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, offered condolences on the death of the late martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem bin Hammad Al Ketbi, during his visit to the mourning council in Al Mizhar area in Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to cover him with the abundance of his mercy and pleasure, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

A spokesman for the Dubai Civil Defense stated that the operations room received a notification at 12:32, the day before yesterday, of a fire accident in the Al-Qabail Center in Al-Awir region, and immediately the civil defense teams at Al-Mizhar Fire Station arrived at the site of the fire at 12:38, where they were moved Support teams from the Rashidiya Fire Station and the Nad Al Sheba Fire Station for support and backup.

The fire brigades began evacuating and fighting the fire, and at 19:20 in the evening, during the cooling process, part of the roof collapsed, killing the firefighter, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi, 29 years old, who had started his work at the Rashidiya Fire Station since 2017.

The Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy from the General Directorate of Civil Defense to the family and families of the martyr of duty, Sergeant Omar Al Ketbi, calling on the Almighty to grant him the highest ranks of Paradise, and to inspire his family patience and solace.

He emphasized that courage and daring will remain the main feature of the loyal civil defense men who do not delay in performing their duty at all times, and that their precious sacrifices represent medals on the chests and evidence of the readiness of the people of the Emirates to sacrifice their lives for the sake of duty, and for the UAE to always remain a land of security and safety. .

