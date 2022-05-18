His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and First Vice-President of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Second Vice-President of the Dubai Council Mohammed Al Tayer, in his capacity as Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track, outlined the features of the new restructuring of the Dubai Municipality and the Land Department, and the objectives and strategic projects of the two institutions during the coming period.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently announced, during the Dubai Council meeting, a package of decisions and transformational projects in support of Dubai’s vision and direction, to continue its development journey, redouble efforts, accelerate achievements, and make developmental leaps that contribute to Providing the best life for its citizens, residents and visitors, as the decisions included a comprehensive restructuring of both Dubai Municipality and the Land Department.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Secretary-General of the Dubai Council, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, they were briefed on the performance of the two institutions in the past period. and the achievements of the work teams, and the completed projects, while they stressed the importance of continuing the efforts made and raising performance and productivity to achieve qualitative transformations and shifts. The completion and development of strategic and flexible plans to achieve the desired goals during the coming period.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to renew government structures in the emirate aims to prepare for a new phase of growth and consolidate our global competitiveness.

His Highness said: “The structural changes in Dubai Municipality and the Land Department aim to keep pace with developments and make Dubai at the forefront of the world’s best cities in terms of quality of life, living and work… and raising its competitiveness in indicators of environmental sustainability, food security, health and real estate investment.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum added: “The work teams in the two institutions have a great responsibility to lead and manage strategic projects in the emirate, and we will remain close to them, to provide all support to them, and follow up on their performance to achieve the goals.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the methodology of government work in Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has become a global model in continuous development, and today we have new priorities and development plans aimed at maintaining Dubai’s supremacy .

His Highness said: “The future directions of the emirate require a fast and flexible pace of performance, and the development of more effective tools for productivity and achievement.”

His Highness added: “The coming period will witness further improvement in providing services, monitoring performance in government institutions, and building more partnerships with the private sector.”

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were briefed on the new structure of Dubai Municipality, which supports the priorities and future directions of the Emirate of Dubai, and its development plans in various sectors, and at the same time keeps pace with various developments and changes. Globalism.

The new restructuring aims to achieve a number of goals, which include transforming Dubai Municipality into specialized institutions managed with the mentality of the private sector and providing services of the highest quality, enhancing keeping pace with new global changes in the areas of environment, climate change, circular economy and others, enhancing partnership opportunities with the private sector, and creating economic opportunities worth 10 billions of dirhams annually.

The new formation of the structure of Dubai Municipality aims to achieve the leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city for life in the world, enhancing the quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai, leadership in Dubai’s competitive indicators, strengthening governance and partnership with the private sector, as well as enhancing flexibility and speedy completion of projects.

The most important strategic objectives in the comprehensive structuring are to achieve a number of objectives, including: achieving the leadership’s vision of making Dubai “the best city for life in the world”, enhancing leadership in Dubai’s competitive indicators, and keeping pace with future trends, especially in the areas of environment, climate change, circular economy, and work. To reduce the operational cost by 10%, and raise the quality of services by 20%, in addition to maximizing the economic, tourism and commercial impact of the municipality’s public assets, and working to allocate eight main activities for the municipality to be in partnership with the private sector.

The comprehensive restructuring of the Land Department aims to enhance Dubai’s leadership and competitiveness in the real estate sector, and raise operational efficiency by no less than 20%.

The new structure also aims to increase investment in the real estate sector, enhance governance in the real estate sector in the Emirate of Dubai, strengthen partnerships with the private sector, enhance transparency and real estate security, and work to achieve a number of strategic goals, including making Dubai among the best cities in the registration index. Real estate, the real estate safety index, and the real estate transparency index, over the coming years, and this step comes as an essential part of Dubai’s strategy to continue its pivotal role as one of the most important real estate development destinations regionally and globally, and to continue to support the sector, which has always been strongly present in the process of civilized development that The emirate witnessed it, which immortalized Dubai’s name as one of the most beautiful cities in the world, due to its architectural and urban icons that fill the city’s areas and neighborhoods.

