Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the “Red Crescent” march has been crowned with many successes and great achievements, and that the “Authority” has become a milestone on the international humanitarian scene. Thanks to the support it receives from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Authority.

In a statement on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the establishment of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Al Mazrouei said: “The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for nearly four decades has made it a global humanitarian organization, and has moved it to advanced stages of development and growth, and has earned it a regional and global reputation. Good, and after the UAE (Red Crescent) was in its early beginnings a small national association moving in a limited range of humanitarian arenas and providing relief aid that expires, it has now become one of the major organizations providing humanitarian and development aid on the international scene, and it adopts ambitious projects with a strategic and development dimension. In the fields of construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure ».

He affirmed that the Authority will continue to assume the humanitarian responsibility entrusted to it in all cases and circumstances, following the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on his soul”, who established the humanitarian edifice of the Emirates, from which the convoys of goodness and benevolence depart for brotherly and friendly peoples. Suffering from the weight of circumstances, and the difficulties of life.

Al Mazrouei praised the support that the “Authority” finds from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, appreciating her initiatives that have strengthened the role of the “Authority” locally, regionally and internationally. He praised the support of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, assistant to His Highness President of the «Authority» for Women Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Ataya Initiative, for the programs of the «Commission» and its development projects spread everywhere. He said: “Her Highness’s presidency of the Higher Ataya Committee has made it a global initiative concerned with the sustainability of giving through development projects that the initiative adopts in all vital areas.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors expressed the appreciation of the «Authority» for the efforts made by the previous boards of directors since its establishment until today, pointing to its great contributions to the status of the Authority and the achievements made on the humanitarian and developmental levels. He also praised the vital role of philanthropists, philanthropists, workers and volunteers in Supporting the efforts of the “commission” that strengthened the status of the humanitarian state, and deepened the values ​​of good and giving inherent in the souls of the people of the homeland, so that feeling the pain of others and paying attention to their humanitarian issues became a daily behavior practiced by the people of the state in their solution and travel.