Citizen Hamdan Rashid Al-Kaabi, 33, affirmed that the professional duty for workers in the first line of defense is mixed with the spirit of humanitarian work, explaining that he continued to work for the “SEHA” company to provide medical services and health care to patients of “Covid-19” in the UAE. North, since the start of the pandemic last year, defying the risks that may arise from mixing with infected people.

He told “Emirates Today” that he considers himself a soldier in the White Army, which is still fighting against “Corona”, referring to workers in the health sector. He added that this cost him long days of being absent from his family, and that his wife gave birth to a child for him he called “Salama”, because all that he used to occupy while he was busy performing his professional and humanitarian duty was to ensure safety for everyone, but he was not able to see his child until after passing Almost a month after her birth.

Al Kaabi works as the supervisor of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

He affirms that caring for patients and conducting tests in examination tents made him feel a great responsibility, and the need to continue working to protect community members from contracting the virus, and to limit its spread among the population.

He explained that he was affected healthily and psychologically, during that period, due to the continuous work pressures, as he worked from six in the morning until nine in the evening, to complete the tasks assigned to him.

Despite this, he was happy to be on the first line of defense team to provide health and medical services to community members.





