Moroccan Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah played the role of the hero in the match, when he scored his team’s goals in the 3rd and 48th minutes, while Abd al-Rahman al-Aboud missed a penalty kick.

Al-Fayhaa completed the match with ten players, after the referee showed the red card to his player, Abdul Rahman Al-Safry (24).

Al-Ittihad had played two previous finals, losing the first to Al-Fateh 2-3 in 2013, and losing the second to Al-Hilal 1-2 in 2018.

The tournament is the federation’s first in about 5 years, as it achieved its last title on May 12, 2018, when it crowned the King’s Cup title at the expense of Al-Faisaly.