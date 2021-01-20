Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Racing team performed strongly in the opening round of the 2021 season of the UAE Formula 4 Championship, which was held at the Dubai Autodrome, with the participation of 14 drivers from 11 countries in the first round of the championship, which consisted of this season of five rounds, and witnessed the inaugural leg of the motor racing championship Single seat three new drivers win championship races

Hamda Al Qubaisi, who is driving one of the Abu Dhabi Racing Team cars, is one of the most experienced drivers participating in this season in the championship, and she performed strongly in the qualifying sessions to take third place in the first race, behind all of the Excel Motorsport drivers Enzo Trulli and Delano Vant Hove.

The race was stopped under red flags at the end of the fourth lap, after Baby Marti’s car from the Excel Motorsport team collided in the penultimate curve, causing the car to crash and burn, but the young Spanish driver exited from the accident without any injuries.

Al Qubaisi, who was the first Arab girl to win a convertible car race in last year’s championship, scored fifth in the second race of the first round after a strong competition during which she was just around the corner from climbing the podium after advancing to third place during the first lap of Race. Vant Hoff achieved his first victory in the championship after leading the race from start to crossing the finish line.

In the third race, Al Qubaisi started from second place on the starting grid behind Van Hoff and performed an amazing performance to conclude the race at the runner-up position, after leading the drivers for a short period in the early stages of the race, to return Vant Hove to record his second victory over the weekend.

Drivers lined up on the starting line of the fourth race, in reverse order of the results achieved by the first eight-place holders at the end of the third race, so Al Qubaisi occupied the previous position on the starting grid, and while she continued to perform strongly throughout the course of the race, however, the young Emirati had to be satisfied with the sixth place when crossing the line The end, Kirill Small of Excel Motorsport wins first place.

The second round competitions will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit from January 21 to 23, and the Formula 4 Emirates Championship for this season will be concluded on Saturday, February 13th.