Hamburg’s Greens boss collects a monthly bonus. That tears at the party’s image. But the chairman sees this as justified.

Hamburg – Despite the Furore about a corona bonus to the federal chairwoman Annalena Baerbock* The Hamburg Greens continue to grant their top staff an expense allowance. State chairwoman Maryam Blumenthal defended the practice against criticism and described the party work as a “full-time job”, as reported by “Bild”. “I think it would be strange to be an employer on a voluntary basis,” said the 36-year-old of the newspaper.

Blumenthal was elected the new state chairman of the Greens in the Hanseatic city of Hamburg last weekend. She took over the post from Justice Senator Anna Gallina, who had enforced the bonus payment in 2015. After Bundeschef Baerbock got into the talk about her bonus payment, the debate scratches the image of the Greens, who are aggressively promoting transparency in additional income for MPs. The parties decide independently about payment.