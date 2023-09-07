Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Hamburg’s ex-mayor Hans-Ulrich Klose has died. © picture alliance / dpa

Hamburg’s former mayor Hans-Ulrich Klose has died at the age of 86. His wife informed agencies.

Hamburg – Hamburgs former mayor Hans-Ulrich Klose is dead SPDpolitician died on Wednesday at the age of 86, as did his wife Anne Steinbeck-Klose German Press Agency (dpa) announced on Thursday (September 7). Klose was head of government in Hamburg from 1974 to 1981 and chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag from 1991 to 1994.

More information coming soon.