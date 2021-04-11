The Hamburg cult snack bar “Veddeler Fischgaststätte” has been around since 1932. Marion Göttsche has run it for 15 years. Now it’s time to retire – the Pisces woman has a successor.

Hamburg-Veddel – Every day for lunch there is fresh fried fish, potato salad, cucumber salad and much more in the Veddeler fish restaurant. The small snack bar has been supplying hungry hamburgers on the Veddel since 1932. The restaurant has long since achieved cult status and is known beyond the city limits of Hamburg. Marion Göttsche has been running the restaurant for 15 years. But now it’s over. At 71, it is high time to retire.

But fish lovers don’t have to worry about their lunch. The Veddeler Fischgaststätte will remain after Marion’s retirement – and will even be family-owned. Her son even gives up his entire life for this. Why he himself has decided to save the Veddeler fish restaurant and takes over the snack*, find out here. The 47-year-old is moving from Berlin to Hamburg especially to take over the restaurant. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.