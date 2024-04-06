Dhe Hamburger SV has returned to the promotion relegation zone. On Saturday, the second division club defeated relegation candidate 1. FC Kaiserslautern in a respectable game 2:1 (1:1). Fortuna Düsseldorf can displace HSV again on Sunday.

Four days after the Palatinate reached the final of the DFB Cup, Laszlo Benes (34th minute) and Lukasz Poreba (60th) thwarted another celebratory atmosphere at FCK. Ragnar Ache (45th + 1) had meanwhile scored 1-1 in front of 57,000 spectators.

FCK coach Friedhelm Funkel opted for a completely new offensive compared to the 2-0 win in the semi-final against third division club 1. FC Saarbrücken on Tuesday. Former HSV professional Aaron Opoku and top scorer Ache repeatedly posed major problems for the hosts' defense. And that despite the fact that HSV managed to share more of the game but wasn't effective enough up front.

The lively Benes was the most dangerous HSV player in front of the guests' goal. In addition to his opening goal, the Slovakian also missed the post twice (32nd/49th). Shortly after two strong saves from HSV goalkeeper Matheo Raab, Poreba benefited from chaos in the guests' penalty area and put the ball in the goal. The hit also stood up to scrutiny by the video referee.

Kiel has advancement in mind

After an early dismissal of Joseph Hungbo from 1. FC Nürnberg, Holstein Kiel has continued its march towards the Bundesliga. Thanks to 78 minutes of superiority, coach Marcel Rapp's team won 4-0 (3-0) in Franconia on Saturday. It was the fourth clean sheet win in a row. This means that Kiel, in second place in the table, is already seven points ahead of relegation place three, six game days before the end of the season, where Hamburger SV currently lies.







In front of 31,961 spectators, English right winger Hungbo was back in Nuremberg's starting line-up for the first time since the beginning of August – but not for long. After a yellow card in the 5th minute, he received his second yellow card just seven minutes later and had to leave the field early. Hungbo buried his face in his jersey as he walked into the catacombs, deeply disappointed.

The Kiel team exploited their superiority mercilessly and didn't give the hosts any room to breathe in the first half. After a corner from Philipp Sander, Marko Ivezic (20th) headed in to take the lead. A careless throw-in from Jan Gyamerah gave Shuto Machino (34') the opportunity to make it 2-0. Shortly before the break, Alexander Bernhardsson (43') made everything clear with a wonderful flick.

The people of Kiel then switched to administration mode. Lukas Schmelzer (50th) even kept Holstein keeper Timon Weiner busy with his shot. Substitute Nicolai Remberg from Kiel energetically took the ball from Erik Wekesser and made it 4-0 (79th).

The professionals from SV Elversberg and 1. FC Magdeburg have wrested an important point from each other in the relegation battle. In the 0-0 draw in Saarland, both teams maintained their long streak without scoring. Elversberg has now been waiting for a goal for 273 minutes, Magdeburg has been waiting for a goal for 495. After all, the FCM got a draw again after three defeats with 0:11 goals.







Elversberg was the much more active and dangerous team in the first half. Magdeburg's coach Christian Titz had set up his team with a four-man chain in a more defensively oriented manner, which was also expressed in offensive harmlessness.

Hugo Vandermersch (27th) and captain Luca Schnellbacher (56th/74th) could have put Elversberg in the lead. On the other hand, substitute Bryan Teixeira failed (70').