Hamburger SV always has a talented team, but fails to the second division resistance when it comes to climb. Is it different this spring?

Anyone who wanted to have a feeling for why Hamburger SV is stuck in their seventh second division year, received an explanatory approach in the 36th minute. Then the wing man Jean-Luc Dompé grabbed the ball and ran from his left outer lane to the Düsseldorf Moritz Heyer. Dompé, the most feared dribbler in the lower house, picked up speed, delayed, wiggled with his butt, put on. Heyer looked at all of this in awe, possibly because he knows that the Frenchman is actually overqualified for the league in which he kicks.