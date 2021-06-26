There is no peace in the Hamburg city park! Once again, the police had to move in to break up an escalating party with thousands of revelers.

Hamburg – Another summer weekend in Hamburg – another sprawling Corona party in the Hamburg city park. Again there was a large-scale police operation when around 4,000 people, some of whom were heavily drunk, celebrated to loud music without complying with the Corona rules. After repeated requests from the police to end the party, the mood turned.

What followed were flying bottles and fireworks, injuries and arrests. Only the weekend before, a party in Hamburg's Stadtpark caused a sensation after a 21-year-olds fell ill with the dangerous Corona Delta variant after a mass party was. More about the recent escalation at the party hotspot Stadtpark* read at 24hamburg.de.