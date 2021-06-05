There will be no public viewing event on the Heiligengeistfeld in Hamburg for the 2021 European Championship. The Corona regulation does not yet allow that.

Hamburg – It will not be a European football championship Public viewing on the Hamburg Heiligengeistfeld * give. Whether smaller fan festivals take place in the districts is in the hands of the district offices, said a spokesman for the economic authority. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, the current Hamburg ordinance allows outdoor events with a maximum of 650 spectators, but only with fixed seats. Large events are still flat.

However, the Hamburg Senate has announced further corona easing on June 11th. Exactly on this day, the European Football Championship begins with the Turkey-Italy opening match in Rome. Three years ago around 20,000 fans watched the German national team's opening game against Mexico at the World Cup in Russia. The Heiligengeistfeld on St. Pauli can accommodate up to 40,000 people.