Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

The weather in the north is moody. A North German influencer explains how the weather can be interpreted using sheep.

Hamburg – If you live in northern Germany, you need a thick skin. At least when you go outside. After all, the north is known for its harsh weather. It’s worth knowing a few tricks to better interpret the weather. Because as a Norwegian proverb says: There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. TikToker “Hafen Hannes” explains how northern Germans can tell what the weather is like from sheep – with a great touch of humor.

North German explains with the help of sheep “how we recognize that there is a storm”

On TikTok, the Hamburg influencer provides his followers with facts about northern Germany. He always gets interested questions from his community. In a video he explains that one of his followers would like to know “how we in northern Germany can tell that there is a storm”.

“Hafen Hannes” explains how northern Germans can use sheep to interpret the weather. © Hafen Hannes / TikTok / picture alliance / Gregor Fischer

He further explains: “It’s relatively easy, if the sheep have no more curls, then there’s a storm or as we say here in the north: A stiff breeze”. But that’s not the only lifehack that Hafen Hannes wants to share. After all, one can still read further wind speeds on sheep: “If the sheep is gone, for example, we have a hurricane. If it only appears every twenty seconds, then we have a tornado.”

“How awesome, I’m breaking away”: Netz celebrates Hafen Hannes’ weather tips

But according to Hafen Hannes, you can even tell other weather conditions from the sheep. For this he makes a short summary. It says: If the sheep casts a shadow, there is sun. If it’s wet from above, then it’s raining. However, if it is wet from below, there is flooding. If it’s white from above, it’s snowing, and if it’s hard to see, then it’s foggy.

His community celebrates the humor of Hafen Hannes. One commented: “How cool, I’m breaking away”. Another writes: “We only have heavy rain when the herrings swim past at eye level”. Another also comments ironically: “I don’t want to say yes, but a North German just walked by here who had his jacket half closed. So it’s getting serious.”