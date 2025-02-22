Why, when we think of burgersa gastronomic sin that breaks any healthy thought comes to mind? Well, if it exists A healthy versionthis recipe almost brushes perfection.

If you plan to give you a pleasure, this bread is Easy, fast and delicious. Now, the filling is not a matter of thinking too much; It can be as simple as choosing a ground quality meat, seasoned with salt and pepper. Ask it will be a matter of taste: little done or very done, the choice is yours.

Have you ever wondered where the hamburger bread comes from? Its origin is uncertain, although many families in Hamburg attribute it. It is possible that immigrants from that region would take him to America, where in 1885 a Charlie Nagreen, at a Wisconsin fair, decided to place minced meat between two slices of bread to facilitate its consumption. The idea liked that, later, the Menche brothers popularized her using softer bread. And in 1916, Walter Anderson perfected his spongy texture and founded White Castle, the first hamburger chain. And so the bread that supports your hamburger was born!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of wheat flour Sarraceno. You can replace it with Sarraceno or Teff wheat flour

1/2 cup of almond flour

2 teaspoons of gluten -free baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

3 large, separate eggs (yolks and clear)

1/2 cup of almond milk or any vegetable milk

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Elaboration

Preheat the oven at 180 ° C and forage a baking tray with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combines Sarracene wheat flour, almond flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, mix egg yolks, vegetable milk, olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Pour the humid ingredients on the dry ones and mix until you get a homogeneous mass. In a clean bowl, Beat the egg whites until firm peaks. It incorporates the whites mounted to the dough with enveloping and soft movements, so as not to lose the air and maintain the lightness of the preparation. Divide the dough into equal portions and place them into the prepared tray, giving them shape of hamburger bread. If you want, you can sprink them with sesame seeds. Bake for 15-20 minutesor until the breads are golden and cooked completely. Let cool in a grid before cutting them in half and using them for your hamburgers.

This method of incorporating clear mounts in the dough will help you achieve more spongy and light gluten hamburger breads, perfect for filling with your favorite ingredients.

SARACENO WECT PROPERTIES

For digestion: Sarracene wheat is rich in insoluble fiber, which facilitates intestinal transit, preventing problems such as constipation and diverticulosis. It also contains a type of starch that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestine, acting as a prebiotic.

This favors the development of bifidobacteria, lactobacillus and enterococcus, helping to balance the intestinal microbiota and limiting the proliferation of harmful bacteria such as Escherichia coli. In addition, it contributes to the production of biliary acids and short chain essentials for intestinal health.