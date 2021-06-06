The incidence value in Hamburg is just over 20! Therefore, rules for schoolchildren are to be relaxed further soon. Does the mask requirement fall?

Hamburg – On Sunday, June 6, 2021, the health authority in Hamburg only reports 21 new infections within 24 hours. This reduces the incidence value from 21.5 to 20.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. A few weeks ago the incidence had been over 150, but drastic measures quickly reduced the value. Now more and more easing decisions are being made for the Hanseatic city of Hamburg.

Now there is even a chance of one Summer Dome 2021* Well. The economic authorities recently expressed their optimism that the largest festival in the north could take place in July. From Monday, June 7th, 2021, the Daycare centers in the city are in regular operation* back. And some rules will soon be dropped for schoolchildren too. Even the mask requirement is to be lifted in some areas. Which Measures in schools are to be relaxed* read here.