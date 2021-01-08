Vattenfall has taken the coal-fired power station Moorburg off the grid – and thus at the earliest possible point in time. The power plant only went into operation in early 2015 and is one of the largest in Europe. Numerous legal disputes never made it profitable.

Hamburg Shut down after six years One of the most modern coal-fired power plants in the world becomes a ruined German investment

D.he Swedish energy company Vattenfall took the controversial coal-fired power station Moorburg off the grid in December. A Vattenfall spokesman confirmed this to the dpa news agency on Friday.

Vattenfall has chosen the earliest possible time. At the beginning of December, the Moorburg power plant was also considered at an auction by the Federal Network Agency to shut down hard coal power plants in northern Germany. After a decade and a half of hard and long-lasting struggles with politicians, citizens’ groups and environmental associations, Vattenfall no longer wants to hold onto the plant. It is also in contrast to the “fossil-free within one generation” strategy that Vattenfall is now pursuing.

The power plant went into commercial operation at the beginning of 2015, after around ten years of planning and construction, but also at that time judicial disputes and political conflicts. Unlike originally planned, the power plant never decoupled district heating to supply the west of Hamburg and thus replace the old Wedel thermal power station. Environmentalists prevented the necessary pipeline through the Elbe in court. Hamburg’s Greens had always vehemently fought against the 1,600 megawatt power plant with its two blocks.

Nevertheless, the early shutdown in December is surprising. Since the beginning of January, the power plant has no longer been allowed to produce electricity for trading on the electricity exchange. However, it was expected that Vattenfall would still serve individual electricity supply contracts with the system by the summer. In the spring, the operators of the German high-voltage transmission networks will also decide whether Moorburg is one of those power plants that are still needed as a strategic reserve and for emergencies.

The power plant is one of the largest coal-fired power plants in Europe and one of the most modern in the world. Without the decoupling of district heating, however, the system obviously cannot be operated profitably in the long term. In addition, Vattenfall was banned from cooling the system with running water from the Elbe in court. This also reduces the profitability of the power plant, which has apparently lost a long time recently. The Moorburg power plant could have run normally until the final deadline for the coal phase-out in 2038.

Vattenfall had already partially and now fully written off the construction costs of three billion euros when commercial operations began in 2015. Moorburg is thus the largest investment ruin in a hard coal-fired power plant in Germany since German reunification.

The Hamburg economic authority as well as the environmental authority of the Hanseatic city want to use the location of the Moorburg power plant and its 380 kilovolt maximum voltage connection to generate “green” hydrogen on the site with the help of wind power from north German wind farms. This can possibly also be partially converted back into electricity.