Scholz counterattack between the port of Hamburg and the visit to Xi Jinping

The question of the port of Hamburg at the Chinese giant Cosco is creating several problems for Olaf Scholz. Not only on the internal front, but also on the external one. Several member countries complain about the German counterattack. Germany with Angela Merkel had always professed a unified approach to foreign policy and in particular to the Chinese questionalso sending reprimands to the address of Italy which had independently signed the memorandum of unerstanding to enter the Belt and Road of Beijing in 2019 with the yellow-green government. Now, however, he does the same thing in turn and even more, giving up control of a strategic infrastructure just outside Scholz’s solitary trip to Beijing, who did not want to be accompanied by his French colleague Emmanuel Macron.

There is beginning to think that Germany cannot be trusted. For example Belgium, where the foreign minister Hadja Lahbib gave an interview in which she cited warnings that Chinese commercial ships could be “converted into warships for military equipment”. A couple of days after the interview, according to Politico, a diplomat from the Chinese Embassy in Belgium also met with an official from the Belgian Foreign Ministry. The diplomat criticized Lahbib’s allegations that China had disguised military ships as civilian ships, and stressed that the minister should not heed the “rumors”. China then asked Belgium to retract the interview, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to do.

The story comes at an increasingly difficult time, with growing unease in European capitals for Chinese investments in ports and other critical infrastructures. EU countries have for some time changed their approach to China, even under pressure from the US and just as Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party. It is feared that Beijing will strengthen its partnership with Russia, something that by closing its doors absurdly, however, risks favoring.

Frost falls between Germany and France, Macron angrily cancels the press conference

At last week’s European Council summit, even EU leaders who avoided draw direct parallels between Russia and China however, they argued that the EU should reduce its current dependence on China. On the sidelines of the meeting, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo admitted to reporters that in the past European countries have been “a little too complacent” towards China. But there is little agreement among EU governments on how to manage relations with the Chinese. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example, is in favor of maintaining a close commitment and will travel to Beijing next week. Others believe that this approach risks repeating the mistakes made by Germany, which has become too dependent on Russia for energy.

The affair is also having an impact on relations between France and Germany. Relations between Macron and Scholz, the leaders of the two economic powers of the EU, are now so cold that they do not even dare to be seen together in front of the press. There has been no joint press conference in front of the cameras since the bilateral in Paris on Tuesday, which is usually the driest of routine diplomatic courtesies after bilateral meetings. Berlin had previously announced that such a press conference would be held. Then the Elysée ruled it out, with Macron who would be angry precisely at Scholz’s counterattack that undermines one of the great objectives of the French president: a united European foreign policy.

