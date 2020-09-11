The animal testing laboratory LPT in Hamburg-Neugraben is allowed to reopen below sure situations, though it was concerned in a serious animal cruelty scandal up to now – preparations for brand new assessments are already underway. Members of Soko Tierschutz need to stop the opening with all their would possibly.

Hamburg / Neugraben – The Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT) is taken into account extremely controversial. It is likely one of the largest German contract laboratories for animal experiments and has come below sturdy criticism up to now after members of Soko Tierschutz made recordings from an LPT laboratory public.

After the scandal in October 2019, LPT needed to shut its laboratories in the meanwhile, however the LPT laboratory in Hamburg-Neugraben is now allowed to reopen. The Soko Tierschutz criticized the reopening strongly and declares war on the company.