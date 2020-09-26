The 35-year-old member of the Bundestag Christoph Ploß takes over the head of the regional association. He wants to bring his party to the government bank – and support Merz at the federal level.

E.r is certainly one of the most ambitious politicians of his generation, and this does not only apply to his hometown Hamburg: Christoph Ploß, 35 years old and member of the Bundestag since 2016, sees his own career more on the big political stage in Berlin, as he recently did in WELT Interview said. But as the new state chairman, he has also set himself high goals for the Christian Democrats in Hamburg, which have been stumbling recently: He wants his party to regain participation in the government in the 2025 election. In order to be able to set the course for this, Ploß had himself elected as state chairman on Saturday, with 86.6 percent of the delegate’s votes he received a clear majority.

He succeeds Roland Heintze, who after 11.2 percent in the Mayor elections in February – the third historically worst result in a row – announced his retirement from the chair. 177 of 212 delegates at the party congress in Neugraben voted for Ploß. 29 voted against him, 6 abstained. This corresponds to an approval rate of 86 percent. The head of the Northern District Association did not have an opponent.

Ploß promised the delegates a departure. “Of course, very, very important for the new beginning is not just a content orientation that we take care of, but above all that we are closed.” In close cooperation with the parliamentary group and its chairman Dennis Thering, “we want the caretaker party in the Hamburg districts he said. In the WELT conversation he recently made it clear that he would let Thering go first if a top candidate was sought for the 2025 election. At 36, Thering also belongs to the young guard of the Hamburg CDU.

“If we manage to think climate protection and economic policy together, to show how we invest in early childhood education and thus create opportunities, if we show that we are the people with whom Hamburg lives safely and even more safely, then we are I am convinced that we will not only be a win for Hamburg, but that we will also achieve better election results again, ”he promised.

The 86.6 percent is not an outstanding result for Ploß, however, despite an election recommendation by the old state board, it remained well below the result with which his predecessor Heintze came into office in 2015. At that time, 92.5 of the delegates voted for the now 47-year-old, who is also a member of the new board as treasurer. Perhaps some of the delegates resented him that Ploß had recently spoken out so clearly in favor of Friedrich Merz as the new federal chairman, because he was “the right man, especially in the post-Corona period” because of his economic competence.

Dennis Thering is to become the top candidate of the CDU Hamburg. However, the election will not take place until 2025 Source: dpa

A dispute about direction – “should the CDU become more right-wing, should the CDU become more left-wing, should the CDU be a liberal city party?” – the new chairman rejected. “I don’t think much of these discussions,” said Ploß. Rather, the CDU must face the issues of the people in the city. And then climate protection, economic development and, at the moment, concern for jobs are on top. “Those are the big questions that have been boosted by Corona.”

Christoph de Vries, Member of the Bundestag, Anke Frieling, Member of the Bundestag, and Nathalie Hochheim, the economic historian, were re-elected as deputy chairmen. The Hamburg JU chairman Philipp Heissner is the new deputy.