B.Several people were injured in an accident involving four vehicles on Autobahn 7 north of Hamburg on Sunday evening. A 27-year-old van driver came off the road to the right between the Quickborn and Schnelsen-Nord junctions for an unexplained reason, as the police announced on Monday. He first hit the outer guardrail, hit the middle guardrail twice and finally stopped in the middle lane.

A 39-year-old driver behind the van and the 21-year-old driver of another car were able to stop their vehicles in good time. However, the 61-year-old driver of a fourth car could no longer avoid it. Your car collided with the cars, overturned as a result of the collision, and lay on its side.

The 61-year-old was seriously injured. The person who caused the accident and his 29-year-old co-driver and the 39-year-old were slightly injured. They came to hospitals. In addition, three first aiders who helped the 61-year-old suffered minor cuts, a police spokesman said. The 21-year-old was uninjured.

There was property damage of around 120,000 euros. The motorway going south was closed for three hours. The traffic was diverted at the Quickborn junction.