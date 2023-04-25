Home page politics

View of an apartment window in the St. Georg district, where the police arrested a Syrian for a planned bomb attack. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

Police arrested two brothers on Tuesday. They are said to have planned an attack with a self-made explosive belt.

Update from April 25, 4:15 p.m.: Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commented on the foiled attack in Hamburg in the afternoon. For the SPD politician, the case shows “that the threat of Islamist terrorism is still acute”. That is why the fight against it will be continued “with all consistency”, explained Faeser in Berlin. Germany continues to be in the immediate target range of Islamist terrorist organizations. “Islamist-motivated individual perpetrators are another significant danger.”

Update from April 25, 3:40 p.m.: The 28 year old Terror suspects from Hamburg should, according to information from 24hamburg.de by IPPEN.MEDIA have resided in Germany since 2015. In the Hanseatic city he lived with four other men in a shared apartment in the district St George. One of the roommates referred to the suspect 24hamburg.de as a “nice and unobtrusive roommate who in no way came across as radical Islamist.”

First report from April 25th: Hamburg – Police investigators have on Tuesday morning arrested a 28-year-old in Hamburg for a planned bomb attack. Reported about it first 24hamburg.de. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the suspect is said to be a Syrian. Together with his brother, who lives in Kempten, Bavaria, he planned an attack with a self-made explosive belt. There are no indications of a specific attack target. The police spoke of a “radical Islamist and jihadist attitude” among the brothers.

A 28-year-old Syrian was arrested in Hamburg on Tuesday morning. (Iconic image) © Achim Duwentäster/imago-images

According to the investigation, the Syrians were planning an attack against civilian targets. In addition, the 28-year-old main suspect is said to have been buying raw materials for the production of explosive material via online platforms for a few weeks. His 24-year-old brother is said to have encouraged him in planning the crime and thus provided assistance.

On Tuesday, officials searched several properties in Hamburg and in Kempten in the Allgäu, as well as contact persons of the two men. Extensive evidence, including chemical substances, was seized. Around 250 police officers were involved in the operation.

Terrorist attack prevented: Hamburg’s Interior Senator praises “vigilant and efficient” authorities

Hamburg’s Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) thanked the investigators and police forces “for their highly professional and successful work”. “The case shows once again how vigilant and efficient our security authorities have to be to protect us effectively against extremist attacks,” he said. (dpa/afp/fd)