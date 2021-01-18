Karl L. was convicted of robbery and extortion by robbery in several cases and has been in preventive detention ever since. Despite the prospect of release, he did not return from an exit. He climbed out of a therapist’s window in 2017.

Hamburg Not returned from the exit Hamburg preventive detention flees for the second time

ZFor the second time within a few years, a Hamburg preventive detainee has evaded the judiciary. On Saturday, the convicted criminal, classified as dangerous, did not return to the Fuhlsbüttel correctional facility after an exit.

According to a spokesman for the Hamburg judicial authority, 52-year-old Karl L., who was in preventive detention, was granted a “planned and prepared, several-hour unaccompanied exit to visit a family member”.

A relative, who was then contacted by the authorities, then stated that there had been a medical emergency. Karl L. was allegedly taken to a hospital. However, this has not been confirmed. Since then there has been a search for Karl L.

According to the authorities, Karl L., with a relevant criminal record, was sentenced in several cases to five years and six months’ imprisonment with subsequent preventive detention in several cases for robbery and blackmail. After completing his sentence, Karl L. went into preventive detention in 2014.

Currently, however, a release of the detainee from preventive detention has been prepared. “After gradual easing, Karl L. tried his hand at unaccompanied outings since October 2020; meanwhile he has perceived over 40 unaccompanied exits for different purposes, “said the spokesman.

Arrested three days later

Karl L. fled in 2017 while visiting an external therapist. He climbed through a practice window. A correctional officer had accompanied the man to psychotherapy at the time and waited in front of the house entrance where the practice rooms are located. After the end of the therapy session, the officer found that Karl L. was no longer in the practice.

The person in preventive detention could only be arrested three days later. As a result, benefits granted by the prison were withdrawn. It was not the first time that Karl L. managed to escape: while serving a previous sentence, L. had fled once from prison and once from a social therapy facility.

In the past two years, however, the conditions against Karl L. have been relaxed again. The competent criminal enforcement chamber of the Hamburg Regional Court adopted the recommendation of the appraiser appointed by the court in September 2019, according to the judicial authority, according to which the detainee should be allowed escort exits again.

Long-term leave

Karl L. initially went out for a period of two to three months accompanied by prison staff, later for a period of four to six months accompanied by a person of trust.

After a court hearing in September 2020, the appraiser then recommended that “if the process went without any complaints”, authorizing leave of absence over the weekend from December and later even giving Karl L. a longer-term leave. “As a result, the detainee received unaccompanied exits from September,” said the spokesman.

It is still unclear why Karl L. fled from preventive detention despite the prospect of being released. The search continues for the 52-year-old.