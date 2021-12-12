Home page world

From: Marcus Giebel

Queuing for the prick: In Hamburg, a vaccination center has now been closed due to blatant defects. (Symbolic picture) © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa

Now that Germany is igniting the booster stage, vaccination centers are back in fashion. But not every offer is really serious. In Hamburg, the police now cracked down on them.

Munich – The time of the vaccination centers seemed to be over. When, in late summer and early autumn, the already not exactly lively vaccination campaign seemed to stumble towards its end, some of the yawning empty facilities were closed. But now Germany is boosting. And new life is being breathed into the vaccination centers.

However, as with test stations, it is worth taking a second look as a customer or patient. Because there are definitely black sheep among the operators who are only after the quick euro in the Corona crisis. In any case, the police in Hamburg now intervened and closed a vaccination center that was freshly built from the ground up.

Police close vaccination center: vaccine administration from eight to eight at Hamburg Central Station

According to a report by the radio station NDR 90.3, the motto at Hamburg Central Station was: “We vaccinate from eight to eight – just come over.” Quick and unbureaucratic? That sounds too good to be true in these days of long queues because of the once again suboptimal preparation for the onslaught.

In any case, the district office of Hamburg-Mitte had arrived with the police and found significant deficiencies. According to the report, rooms were dirty, observance of the distance rule was not possible because of the tightness – but above all, no vaccinating doctor was found.

Vaccination center in Hamburg tight: contact doctor apparently convicted of fraud

According to Hamburger Abendblatt A spokeswoman for the district office also pointed out that there was insufficient ventilation and that the rest times had not been observed. Too much of a bad thing. Because of the defects found, the vaccination center will remain closed for the time being, it is said.

In addition: A doctor who runs a private medical emergency service in Hamburg is said to have been available by phone to answer questions. However, according to the daily newspaper, the man was not listed with the Hamburg Medical Association. For this he has apparently already had experience with the judiciary, a few years ago he was convicted of multiple accounting fraud. Now the social authority wants to re-examine him.

Police shut down the vaccination center: Did everything go right when Moderna was administered?

The operator is a company from Dortmund, reported NDR 90.3. In principle, it is legal for private clinics to open such a vaccination center. Because no special permit is required for licensed doctors. But of course certain rules apply.

The vaccine is said to have been administered by Moderna on the premises. But now doubts should have arisen as to how far everything went right with the appointments. Pedram Emami, President of the Hamburg Medical Association, clarified in the Hamburger Abendblatt: “For those vaccinated there, the most important thing, from my point of view, would be to determine whether the vaccinations were properly administered so that there is vaccination protection.”

Vaccination center tight: the person affected was amazed at the beginning of the appointment

One affected person already reported to NDR 90.3 and said that he was irritated that neither a consultation was offered nor leaflets from the Robert Koch Institute were displayed. He became aware of the offer through friends, and the vaccination center was recommended on social platforms. The case shows: At these times, caution is not only required in relation to the coronavirus. (mg)