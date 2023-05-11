AActivists from the climate group “Last Generation” demonstrated on Wednesday in front of the Hamburg Michel – but the planned protest march failed. The group had planned to disrupt the evening traffic on Ludwig-Erhard-Strasse with a so-called slow march. However, the police prevented this and dissolved the action – because it had not been reported to the assembly authority and there was no leader of the assembly.

The call from the last generation on Twitter said: “More and more people are standing in the way of the federal government’s deadly course. Are you going with?”

Protest marches were also planned for Wednesday afternoon in Dresden, Berlin and Regensburg. A demonstrator in Hamburg said: “It is an existential problem, which is why we are here today. And we will be back.”

Also TV chef there

TV chef Ole Plogstedt (“Food Duel”) was also among the participants at the Michel. He told the German Press Agency: “I would like to take part in the protests. We’re driving the world to the wall and politicians simply don’t have enough measures in place to achieve the 1.5 degree target. Civil disobedience is the means that actually remains now.”

And: “Everyone finds the actions of the last generation problematic and tears their mouths apart about it. On the other hand, they all say that the goals are noble, that the goals are right.”

The threat is so massive “that it will affect my children and my grandchildren massively,” said the fifty-five-year-old, who was surprised at the large police presence. “It’s also about the lives of the children of these police officers and the lives of the children of the politicians,” said Plogstedt.