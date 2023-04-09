Hamburg | Poisonous gases in the air because of the warehouse fire, 140 evacuated

For now, it is impossible to say how dangerous the situation is, says the German police.

Germany’s On Sunday, the police have warned the residents of the city of Hamburg in northern Germany because of toxic gases that may have been released into the air as a result of a warehouse fire.

About 140 people have been evacuated from the area surrounding the fire. For now, it is impossible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesman said, according to Reuters.

According to the authorities, the fire took place in Hamburg’s Rothenburgsort district, which is located a few kilometers southeast of the city center. The news agency says that the cloud of smoke was moving towards the city center.

The police and fire authorities are currently evaluating the situation, the police spokesman said.