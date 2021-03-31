The city-state of Hamburg today was the first region in Germany to enact a night curfew throughout its territory from the holiday of Good Friday until April 18 due to the worrying increase in coronavirus infections. All citizens must be confined to their homes between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will not be able to go out without justification, announced Peter Tschentscher, mayor-governor of the city in northern Germany. Shortly before, the Prime Ministers of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, Markus Söder and Winfried Kretschmann, called on their colleagues in the other German regional governments to apply “consistently and without a hint of doubt” the so-called “emergency brake” , the reactivation of the most severe restrictions in the face of the new wave of coronavirus to stop the spread of the disease as much as possible during the Easter festivities. A demand with which they support the policy of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, a supporter of the utmost severity to end the pandemic.

“We must now face the challenge and fight consistently against the coronavirus,” Söder and Kretschmann emphasize in a joint letter addressed to the other 14 prime ministers of the Germanic federal states, in which they advocate accompanying the vaccination campaign with “touches night curfews, adequate limitations of personal contacts when the incidence of the virus exceeds 100 cases and the consequent use of FFP2 masks, as well as the systematic performance of tests “if the aim is to achieve control over the pandemic before the summer. They also call for coordinated action by all the ‘Länder’ in the field of education. “We should agree on unique rules for schools for the time after the Easter holidays and, above all, on the obligation to take tests” so that only those who test negative “can attend face-to-face classes”, points to the missive.

The interior senator of Hamburg, Andy Grote, announced a significant increase in the presence of the police in the streets during the Easter festivities after the decree of the curfew in the city. Tschentscher in turn pointed out that after the Easter holidays the local nurseries will only be able to care for the little ones in cases of emergency, while in the schools there will be partial face-to-face classes and the obligation to undergo tests to attend them. He also announced that it will be mandatory to wear a mask at work as soon as two people occupy the same room, while he appealed to companies to periodically carry out rapid coronavirus tests on their employees.

On March 22, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 regional prime ministers agreed that in those regions or localities where the incidence exceeds 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, curfews will be issued. The Hamburg senate had not applied this regulation until now, despite the fact that it has exceeded those limits days ago. This Wednesday the incidence in the port city is 163.7 cases. In other smaller towns or small German regions, curfews have so far been issued on several occasions to curb the pandemic. There is currently a dictation equal to that of Hamburg in Mainz, the capital of the state of Rhineland Palatinate, which will enter into force on Holy Thursday.