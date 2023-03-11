Here’s what’s behind the revenge of the former Jehovah’s Witness in Hamburg

The man who killed seven people attending a church service in Hamburg, Germany, at a Jehovah’s Witness temple, he was a former community member who took his own life when the police arrived. He had a regular firearms license, no criminal record and ran a site with bizarre content. The motive is still unknown, which could also be a personal dispute. In the aftermath of the massacre, which also killed a seven months pregnant woman and her unborn baby, the authorities held a press conference to take stock of the investigations.

The man was a 35-year-old German, identified as Philipp F., who was not reported to the police. He fired a semi-automatic pistol for which he had a firearms license because he was shooting in a sports range and emptied several magazines. The investigators, who do not yet know the reasons for the gesture, deny the political or terrorist motive. It is not excluded, as vented by a spokesman, that the man suffered from mental problems. He killed four men and two women, aged between 33 and 60 and all German citizens, as well as a seven-month-old unborn child.

None of them were related to the attacker. Eight people were injured and four of them are still in serious condition: six are of German nationality, but there are also a Ugandan and a Ukrainian woman.

The man shot himself and fled upstairs when officers broke into the building where a church service was being held. Shortly after, the agents found him lifeless on the ground “with a lethal wound and a firearm next to him”, said the director of the police operation, Mathias Tresp. The swift action, Tresp assured, managed to “isolate” the attacker and prevent any more deaths. The investigators also hinted at a possible personal quarrel as a motive, but didn’t go into too much detail. A resident, who filmed the images with a mobile phone from a balcony, said that there were four bursts of fire, interspersed with pauses of about twenty seconds or one minute. ” I didn’t even realize what was happening. I filmed it with my mobile phone and only through the zoom did I realize that someone was shooting. And as I recorded the images, I understood what I was filming. At first I thought that was funny, because I thought, ‘okay, maybe a teenager is firing a blank gun.’ When I realized people were dying or seriously injured, the world fell on me.”

Philipp P. had been a Jehovah’s Witness but had left the religious community for about a year and a half, “willingly but not in good manners,” according to Bureau of Investigation spokesman Thomas Radzuweit. But on the circumstances of the exit from the organization, at the moment the indications are conflicting. On his website he introduced himself as an economic consultant. Raised in a “strictly evangelical family” in Kempten, after an apprenticeship in a bank – according to him – he studied business administration. But he asked for an astronomical sum as compensation: 250,000 euros per day plus VAT, “because usually – he wrote in the strange announcement – it is advisable to see things in a broader context”.

