Bicycles, cell phones, tools: the central lost property office in Hamburg is moving, a lot is to be sold. Interested parties can strike online.

Hamburg – The central lost property office in Hamburg-Altona is moving. A chance to get rid of contaminated sites – and it will be used. The lost property office has offered around 220 items for sale. Above all, bicycles should come under the hammer. 1200 pieces are still in the old warehouse on Bahrenfelder Strasse. But sports and electrical equipment are also for sale.

This means that bargain hunters can get their money’s worth. The auction – which takes place exclusively on the Internet due to Corona – runs according to the well-known principle: Whoever bids the most gets it. The Hamburg lost and found office will probably have to take 18,000 items with it when moving. Anyone who would like to help lighten the load – and get hold of treasures and curiosities * – has until April 16 to do so. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.