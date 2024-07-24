Mr. Member of Parliament, the Ministry of the Interior has today banned the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH). Is this a good day for the city’s society, as First Mayor Tschentscher says?

It is a good day for all of Germany because it is a severe blow to a key player in political Islam in Germany. Many players, myself, the CDU Hamburg, but also women’s associations and migrant associations have fought for this for many years – even when the SPD and the Greens were still officially working with the IZH as contractual partners. In that respect, today is a day of joy, also for Hamburg, which is a hotspot for the Islamist scene in Germany.