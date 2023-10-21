DHamburger SV has ended its mini-crisis in the second Bundesliga, but missed the leap to the top of the table past FC St. Pauli. After just one win in the last four games before the international break, coach Tim Walter’s team impressed with a 2-0 (2-0) win against SpVgg Greuther Fürth and drew level on points with their city rivals, who scored 2-0 after a wild final phase. 2 (0:1) at SC Paderborn.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden won the promotion duel at VfL Osnabrück and achieved a breakthrough after six games without a win. The Hessians won 2-0 (1-0) at the Bremer Brücke and climbed to twelfth place in the table for the time being. Osnabrück remains second to last – only its Lower Saxony rival Braunschweig is still behind.

With his first second division goal in 601 days, Jonas Meffert put HSV in the lead in front of 55,800 spectators (16th). Robert Glatzel secured the preliminary decision before the break with his sixth goal of the season (45th + 4). For Fürth, who last won in Hamburg in 1929, Branimir Hrgota missed a penalty (72′). This ended a series of four games without defeat.

Florent Muslija (9th) gave Paderborn the lead with a breathtaking long-range shot from around 55 meters, Johannes Eggestein (48th) and Jackson Irvine (78th) turned the game around in the second half before Filip Bilbija (82nd) ​​equalized.

This means that St. Pauli remains unbeaten after the tenth matchday, even if the last four wins series was broken. Paderborn has now been undefeated for five games and remains within reach of the promotion ranks.

In Osnabrück, Hyun-Ju Lee (9th) and Robin Heußer (70th) scored a great free kick for the guests, thus ending VfL’s recent upward trend. Osnabrück had previously defeated HSV 2-1 and picked up a point each against Kaiserslautern and Düsseldorf.