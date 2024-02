Historic cranes in Hamburg: 66 is far from over

Historic cranes in Hamburg

At 66 it's not over yet

From Peter Thomas



What do you do with two ancient floating cranes? Instead of sending them to the museum, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is training them for the next few years of use. The penchant for history has a mundane economic background, as the vintage cars are needed for heavy goods logistics.