The Hamburg Senate is satisfied with the corona protective shield. By the end of the year, the aid should increase to a total of five billion euros. The Finance Senator criticized the measures taken by the federal government.

Hamburg has so far provided aid measures amounting to 4.5 billion euros after the start of the corona protective shield – there was hardly any fraud. “The number where we are dealing with real fraud is in a manageable range compared to the total number,” said Senator for Finance Andreas Dressel (SPD) at a joint press conference with Senator for Economics Michael Westhagemann (independent) and Senator for Culture Carsten Brosda (SPD) ) on Friday. How high the sum of the fraud cases is, however, cannot be said at this point in time, according to Dressel.

“This is one of the largest relief efforts in recent Hamburg history,” emphasized Dressel. By the end of the year, aid for business, associations, institutions and cultural workers should increase to five billion euros.

The senators expressed criticism of the federal bridging aid. Of the 25 billion euros that are available, only 870 million have flowed out, said Westhagemann. In Hamburg, too, only 2000 applications with a volume of almost 38 million euros were submitted.

The Senator for Finance demands that the federal government adjust its application requirements and, for example, would like to rethink the funding guidelines for a drop in sales of 60 percent. “With the volume and these application requirements, that won’t work,” warned Dressel. It is important that the federal government check where there are hurdles “that practically lead to this aid being slow-moving.”

Due to Corona, public transport companies across Germany would have made great losses. “We said we would let the offer continue – also for reasons of hygiene protection,” explained Dressel. The federal government made 2.5 billion euros available for the transport companies, of which 51 million euros would go to the Hanseatic city. “Of course, that doesn’t cover our losses,” said Dressel. The senators are therefore calling for longer-term measures for the transport companies.

As part of the “Hamburg Stabilization Fund”, the city also wants to acquire silent participations in medium-sized companies “in order to get these companies through this crisis”, said Dressel. The corresponding draft law for the time-limited program is in progress and will be ready to go from November.

With the extended deadline for insolvency applications until the end of December, however, caution should be exercised: “The suspension of insolvency is not endless,” emphasizes Dressel and points out the danger of feeding through so-called zombie companies – that is, highly indebted companies.

The lion’s share of the aid provided so far in Hamburg is tax aid alone, at 3.85 billion euros, said Dressel. As part of the Hamburg Corona emergency aid, which expired at the end of May, around 520 million euros were paid out.

The number of registered corona infected people in Hamburg rose by 55 on Friday. The health authority announced on Thursday on the Internet. This increases the total number of infected people to 6450 confirmed cases. 45 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The number of people who died of Covid-19 in Hamburg remains unchanged at 236, according to the Institute for Forensic Medicine at Eppendorf University Hospital. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 267 deaths on Friday, as on the previous day.

The Hamburg health authority has all dead corona patients autopsied. On the basis of these autopsies, the Institute of Forensic Medicine then counts all cases in which someone died of a Covid-19 disease. The Robert Koch Institute counts all people who have died in connection with MIT Covid-19.

With 14.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, Hamburg is still well below the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, which could result in new restrictions. On Thursday the value was 12.8.

Of the 6,450 confirmed cases, around 5,700 can be considered recovered according to RKI estimates. As of Thursday (2 p.m.), 15 Covid 19 patients were treated in Hamburg hospitals – four fewer than the day before. Four of them were therefore in intensive care units, exactly as many as the day before.