The letter asks him to leave Germany within 14 days. Otherwise, he faces deportation to his country of origin – at his own expense. According to the authorities, this must be done by September 11, 2024. In addition, he is not allowed to re-enter Germany or stay here. If he does so, he faces up to three years in prison.

Mohammad Hadi Mofatteh had been head of the IZH since summer 2018. According to the Hamburg State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, he was considered the official representative of the Iranian revolutionary leader Ali Khamemei in Germany until recently.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) banned the IZH on July 24 as a “significant Iranian propaganda center in Europe.” Nationwide, police confiscated assets and facilities belonging to the center and five sub-organizations associated with it. Since then, the Blue Mosque has also been under federal administration.

