DThe Hamburg fire brigade has ended its mission to rescue the injured workers at the construction site in Hafencity. The fire department announced this in a press release on Tuesday evening. With a special height rescue unit, she was able to reach the body of the last remaining worker. He was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for further examination. At times, up to 150 emergency services were involved in the rescue, which lasted over 35 hours.

The man was buried by pieces of scaffolding. “Due to the high risk to ourselves of our emergency services on site,” a specialist company of special industrial climbers was called in to secure the scene of the accident and make rescue possible, as the fire department reported. The fire department is currently carrying out the final dismantling work at the site.

On Monday morning, scaffolding fell into an elevator shaft. According to the fire department, four workers were killed and one was critically injured. The man underwent emergency surgery at the Asklepios Clinic St. Georg on Monday. His condition is still very critical due to multiple injuries, according to the fire department.

Investigating the cause of the accident is likely to take a long time

According to police, three of the five victims are Albanians. The personal details of two fatalities and the most seriously injured person have been secured, a police spokesman told dpa on Tuesday. The personal details of the other two fatalities are still pending. But there is no evidence that they are Bulgarians. The police are thus correcting information from the urban development authority, which announced this on Monday.

Why the scaffolding collapsed will likely remain unclear for some time. A police spokesman did not want to give any information as to when the cause of the accident would be clarified. A fire department spokesman said there were also building materials on the platform that fell into the depths. The spokesman initially did not want to comment on media reports that an overload of the platform might have led to the collapse of the scaffolding.

According to the police, specialists from the State Criminal Police Office took charge. There have been several serious accidents on the Hafencity construction sites. Just on September 2nd, four workers were injured, some of them life-threatening, in a similar accident at a construction site on Hamburg’s Elbe bridges – not far from Hafencity.