Everything turned upside down. Hertha Berlin remain in the Bundesliga. After losing 1-0 at home in the first leg of the play-off against Hamburg, who finished third in the second division, the Berliners (third-last in the first division) won 2-0 away, confirming themselves in the German top league also for the next one. season. Decisive goals from Boyata and Plattenhardt (his assist also for the first goal) arrived respectively at 4 ‘and 63’. In 14 play-offs between the third last of the Bundesliga and the third of the second division in 11 times the team from the top flight was saved.

THE RACE

Hertha, having to overturn the result of the first leg, starts strong and finds the advantage already in the 4 ‘: on Plattenhardt’s corner Boyata is good at physically imposing himself and beating the opposing goalkeeper with a header. Plattenhardt was unleashed and nearly doubled in the 6 ‘(shot out just a little). At 32 ‘another opportunity for the Berliners: Jovetic serves to heel Tousart who kicks towards the goal but Heuer Fernandes is saved in the corner. Tousart has two more chances between the end of the first half (high shot after an excellent start by Belfodil) and the beginning of the second half (deflected shot that ends in the arms of the goalkeeper). The doubling comes in the 63rd minute on Plattenhardt’s free-kick: his free-kick is perfect and for Hertha, including the championship, it is the fifth goal in a row scored from a set piece. In the 74th minute, Jovetic nearly scored the third goal, firing, from close range, at Heuer Fernandes. At 80 ‘Hamburg have the opportunity to score the goal that would send the play-off to extra time, but Vagnoman, from an excellent position, has the shot rejected by Serdar. In the final minutes, Hamburg tries to attack with their heads down but does so with great confusion without being able to create major headaches for the Berlin defense. In full recovery it is Tousart who, already cautioned, kicks the ball away to waste time, and is thus cautioned again. Hertha finishes in 10, but overturns the 0-1 of the first leg and regains the Bundesliga. Hamburg, which suffered the first relegation in its history in 2018, cannot make it back to the Bundesliga. Always finding a way to get overturned. Experiencing a drama that no longer seems to have an end.