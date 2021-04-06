In Hamburg, a woman wants to be vaccinated against corona in the vaccination center in the exhibition halls. It doesn’t come to that anymore. She sags and is dead.

Hamburg – The Hanseatic city of Hamburg has been hit enormously by the corona virus: The number of infections is still high, and Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) also spoke to the Senate A curfew was imposed between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.*, which has been in force since Good Friday and initially applies until April 18, 2021. One family has already taken action against this regulation and sued. they flashed before the administrative court in Hamburg, however*.

However, the metropolis is also in the grip of Corona during the day and is forced to calm down: Thanks to the hard lockdown, not much is happening in the Hanseatic city, most shops and restaurants are closed due to the applicable regulations. There is already more activity in the vaccination center in the exhibition halls, from where there have recently been reports of record numbers of vaccinated people. But there is also a lot less nice news to report from there: On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, In the vaccination center, a woman collapsed dead before the injection*, as reported by 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.