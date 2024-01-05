After an urgent application from the father, the Hamburg court has decided where the children of Hamburg entrepreneur Cristina Block will live. Both children were kidnapped on New Year's Eve.

IIn the custody dispute over two children of Hamburg entrepreneur Christina Block (50), the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court in Hamburg has granted an urgent application from the father. The 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl must therefore return to their father in Denmark, as the court's press office announced on Friday evening. “This emergency measure is based on the assessment that a return of the children to their father would currently best suit the children’s best interests,” the statement said. The children were handed over to their father's care on Friday.

The father of the two children was attacked by unknown people in southern Denmark on New Year's Eve. According to the Danish police, the perpetrators took the 10-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl in a car. The Danish police announced last Monday that they were being investigated for bodily harm and deprivation of liberty. The father then filed an urgent application with the Higher Regional Court on Wednesday.

The Hamburg police and representatives of the youth welfare office visited the family in Hamburg on Wednesday evening. “We were able to convince ourselves that the children are with Ms. Block and that they appear to be physically well,” a police spokeswoman said on Thursday.