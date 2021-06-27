On Sunday morning, passers-by report to the Hamburg police that a bleeding person would run through the subway station area of ​​Hamburg Central Station. Station closed.

Hamburg – Around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, passers-by report to the Hamburg police* a man who is bleeding through the Central Station* running. The officers immediately block the area and start looking for the injured person.

He could have jumped into a subway and fled. It is still unclear whether it was about a stabbing and where the possible perpetrator and victim stayed. All details about the locked Hamburg Central Station and the injured