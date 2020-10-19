R.and Nabu Hamburg has 27,000 members, says Malte Siegert, “more than all parties in the Hamburg citizenship combined”. Since September he has been leading the largest organization active in Hamburg for environmental and nature protection, as the successor to the former Senator for the Environment Alexander Porschke (Greens). From the deepening of the Elbe to the Fehmarnbelt tunnel, from the construction of the motorway to the referendum for more green spaces, the Nabu has a lot of influence on the development of the metropolitan region – with only 25 permanent employees and an annual budget of 1.5 million euros. Siegert, 55, is the first full-time chairman of Nabu Hamburg. WELT AM SONNTAG said how better nature and climate protection can go hand in hand with the growth of the industrial and commercial metropolis.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Mr. Siegert, you often hear at the moment that the corona pandemic is also bringing about more nature, environmental and climate protection. Is that so?

Malte Siegert: During the acute phase of the pandemic from March to May, there was a great rush to nature conservation areas in Hamburg because people could no longer travel. This sometimes led to overuse of areas such as the local recreation areas. Nevertheless, we were pleased because even small recreational areas in the city were suddenly noticed much more strongly. This has made great progress in environmental and nature conservation in Hamburg. In the future it will be less controversial that the expansion, maintenance and financing of green and natural areas has added value for society.

also read National security issue

WORLD ON SUNDAY: As an economic metropolis, Hamburg is always faced with a tense relationship between growth and the requirements for better nature, environmental and climate protection. What are the five most important challenges for the coming years?

Siegert: I answer that five times with the word climate protection. Because in the end we will have to measure everything we do by it. Ultimately, however, it is also always an economic question. More climate protection does not only mean more protection of people and species – it is also about avoiding the enormous economic follow-up costs that inevitably come with climate change. Hamburg, with its location on the tidal Elbe, as well as the entire coastal region, will be extremely affected by a rise in sea level. The public sector, but also companies and private households, will cost billions. That means: the smarter we invest in climate protection today, the less the consequences will burden us.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Taking over the chairmanship of the Nabu also means constantly engaging in new conflicts.

Siegert: In the past eight years I have learned a lot from our former, very political First Chairman, Alexander Porschke. As a former Hamburg Senator for the Environment, he has very good connections, but he also has great diplomatic skills. Working together has shown me how a lot can be achieved on the fine line between confrontation and diplomacy. I feel connected to this idea. In the end, you can only achieve something through compromise, but sometimes you have to be confrontational. Hamburg has great climate and environmental policy ambitions, but there is still a lot of leeway when it comes to concrete commitment. Many projects in and for the city still carry the spirit of the past century – do we really need the planned new construction of the A26 East motorway today, a road that encourages car traffic, which we have to reduce on the contrary?

also read

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Are you going to sue against the planning approval decision for the A26 East?

Siegert: As with every procedure, we say: We take a close look at the planning approval decision and check with our lawyers whether and how deficient the decision is. Then the board decides whether we should sue. Even if we shouldn’t complain because it requires enormous financial and human resources and the legal hurdles are high, we categorically reject the project. Our general goal is not to sue. Our goal is serious, ecologically sound planning that reflects current developments in mobility behavior, climate legislation, digitization and – with regard to the A26 East – port handling. However, these essential questions of future needs and changed framework conditions only play a subordinate role in environmental law processes because we are hardly allowed to attack them legally.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: How can Hamburg remain a trading metropolis and at the same time be a pioneer in environmental and climate protection?

Siegert: In the coming years we in Hamburg will be concerned with the question of where the port should develop. At the round table by Senator for Economic Affairs Michael Westhagemann (non-party) on this topic, not much has come out since 2018 because all those involved insist on their points of view. The port offers great potential for qualitative development that is not primarily based on volume growth. How can we create value by producing and refining environmentally friendly goods? Can the port area only be used for maritime purposes, or could new industries also be established there?

WORLD ON SUNDAY: The port is the center of Hamburg’s economy. But you are happy to question its development.

Siegert: Hamburg has to say goodbye to the idea that in the long run it will be able to be the large seaport that it was. That is not necessarily because the port is not efficient, but because of the changes in the international flow of goods. One factor here – which will also affect Hamburg’s rival ports Rotterdam and Antwerp – is that China is expanding its access to Europe as part of the “New Silk Road” from southern Europe, for example via the Greek port of Piraeus. In the future, many containers in Europe will move northwards from the Mediterranean coast instead of southwards from the North Sea coast, as is the case today.

also read

WORLD ON SUNDAY: But shouldn’t Hamburg, in view of the growing importance of the seas, do everything in its power to further expand its maritime competence?

Siegert: This knowledge is important, but not dependent on whether the world’s largest container ships are constantly entering and leaving the port. Hamburg needs more courage to use its maritime knowledge more scientifically and strategically, not only in the transport and handling of goods.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Hamburg wants to promote the energy transition together with the coastal states, especially with wind power and hydrogen as energy storage. You should be enthusiastic about that.

Siegert: In Germany we only have a 40 percent share of renewable energies – and only on the electricity market. In the generation of heat and in transport, renewable energies have so far played almost no role at all. As long as the expansion of renewable energies does not make significant progress, we do not have to worry about producing synthetic fuels on this basis, for example. The debate about “green” hydrogen is correct. But the question is whether it is mainly generated in Germany – or in the future, perhaps from solar power in sunny countries like Saudi Arabia, which have to reorganize their oil and gas industries. It is better to use the wind and solar power here that is generated in Germany.

also read

WORLD ON SUNDAY: Hamburg’s energy policy does not seem to be closely linked – the environmental authority takes care of local solutions for the future district heating supply, the economic authority acts more regionally on the subject of wind power and hydrogen. Is that conclusive in itself?

Siegert: The decentralized approaches to electricity and heat supply have enormous development potential. However, this does not rule out the major structural change with wind power from the coasts and the connection of various energy markets. It would be good if the environmental and economic authorities worked much more closely together and made use of synergies. But it is also important that we significantly reduce our energy consumption.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: How do you see Senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens’) projects and policies for a mobility transition in Hamburg?

Siegert: Anjes Tjarks is doing something, and I think that’s good. He was on the road in Europe and found inspiration in cities like Copenhagen and the Netherlands. I hope that we will have more courage to rebuild the city and the inner city, achieve traffic calming, and reclaim inner-city spaces from car traffic for social life. Unfortunately, Hamburg has pursued a very car-heavy traffic and economic policy in recent years.

also read

WORLD ON SUNDAY: How has Hamburg developed in terms of nature conservation in the narrower sense in recent years?

Siegert: A lot has happened, for example through the popular initiative “Hamburgs Green Preserve”, which we negotiated with the city, through the fact that the proportion of nature reserves must no longer decrease. This is a big step – supported by the SPD – and we recognize that. On the other hand, there are projects such as the disaster of the deepening of the Elbe, in which we can now see – for example due to the strong siltation of the Elbe – how fast the city is flying around. We must prevent the city’s last fresh air corridors from being built up, and we must honestly and realistically examine road and motorway projects such as the A26 East under today’s conditions. In some projects, more climate protection simply means doing without. We should invest this money in local public transport.

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.