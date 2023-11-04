An armed man drives his car through the barrier at Hamburg airport, which has been closed. The man would have a child with him, maybe two. Bild reports that the man’s wife had alerted the police to a possible abduction of a minor. The man also allegedly fired shots into the air.

According to information from Bild, the man in the Audi without license plates was spotted in front of Terminal 1 of Helmut Schmidt Airport. He then sped away, smashing his car through a security barrier at the north gate a few minutes later around 8pm.

There is a heavy state and federal police presence on site, with units deployed near the vehicle in question.

Six takeoffs and 21 landings were scheduled for this evening from Hamburg Airport.