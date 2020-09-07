On the Elbe in Hamburg, an angler has discovered what was alleged to be amber. As a result of it was phosphorus, the stone grew to become contaminated and burned.

Hamburg – shock for an angler on the Elbe*. The person discovered a stone whereas fishing on the Süderelbe on Friday, September 4, 2020. As a result of he thought it was an amber, he promptly picked it up. However earlier than the fisherman knew it, the supposedly noble boulder had ignited and went up in flames.

The person suffered extreme burns on his finger. 24hamburg.de reviews on the sensational spontaneous ignition and explains what stone collectors need to look out for so as to not get burned too. *24hamburg.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital network.