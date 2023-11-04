Some police officers, this Saturday outside the Hamburg airport. Blaulicht-News.de (EFE)

Hamburg airport, in northern Germany, suspended its air activity this Saturday due to a police operation linked to a hostage situation, security forces reported. “There is currently a major police operation underway on the runway at Hamburg airport,” the German city’s police wrote on X, formerly Twitter. An armed man managed to enter the airport runway around 8:00 p.m. (same time in mainland Spain). After breaking the barriers with his vehicle to reach the track, he shot several times into the air and threw Molotov cocktails. Two children were traveling in the armed man’s vehicle, according to the newspaper Bild, which cites police sources. The mother of the minors had alerted the police of a possible kidnapping shortly before the incident.

“We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. At the moment we assume that it is a hostage situation,” he added. the police account, who has also reported that he is in constant contact with the armed man, with whom they communicate in Turkish. The police have indicated that at the moment there are no injuries.

Takeoffs and landings have been suspended, the airport has announced on its website, without offering further details.

